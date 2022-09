War has decimated tourism in Ukraine, but people are still determined to travel The Carpathian Mountains are a wildly popular domestic getaway spot for Ukrainians in the summer. But Russia's invasion has deeply affected the tourism industry there this year.

World War has decimated tourism in Ukraine, but people are still determined to travel War has decimated tourism in Ukraine, but people are still determined to travel Audio will be available later today. The Carpathian Mountains are a wildly popular domestic getaway spot for Ukrainians in the summer. But Russia's invasion has deeply affected the tourism industry there this year. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor