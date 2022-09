An unfinished natural gas pipeline in West Virginia is back in the national spotlight To get Joe Manchin's vote on a budget bill, Democratic leaders promised to consider legislation that would help a natural gas pipeline get built in his state. But the pipeline still faces opposition.

