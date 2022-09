News brief: special master request granted, Uvalde students, Britain's Liz Truss Judge grants Trump's special master request to review search materials. Uvalde students return to school for the first time since May's shooting. Britain's prime minister will be formally appointed.

Law News brief: special master request granted, Uvalde students, Britain's Liz Truss News brief: special master request granted, Uvalde students, Britain's Liz Truss Listen · 11:17 11:17 Judge grants Trump's special master request to review search materials. Uvalde students return to school for the first time since May's shooting. Britain's prime minister will be formally appointed. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor