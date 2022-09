A judge grants Trump's special master request to review Mar-a-Lago materials A federal judge ruled in favor of former President Trump on Monday, ordering an independent review of materials seized by the FBI at Trump's Florida home. It's a temporary setback for investigators.

Law A judge grants Trump's special master request to review Mar-a-Lago materials A judge grants Trump's special master request to review Mar-a-Lago materials Listen · 3:42 3:42 A federal judge ruled in favor of former President Trump on Monday, ordering an independent review of materials seized by the FBI at Trump's Florida home. It's a temporary setback for investigators. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor