How blowing up a dam in Ukraine flooded a village but stopped Russian forces A community in Ukraine blew up a dam and flooded their village to stop the Russian army's advance into the capital Kyiv. Six months later, they're still pumping water out of their houses.

Europe How blowing up a dam in Ukraine flooded a village but stopped Russian forces How blowing up a dam in Ukraine flooded a village but stopped Russian forces Listen · 4:04 4:04 A community in Ukraine blew up a dam and flooded their village to stop the Russian army's advance into the capital Kyiv. Six months later, they're still pumping water out of their houses. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor