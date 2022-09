No. 22 seed ends Rafael Nadal's 22-match Grand Slam streak at the U.S. Open American Frances Tiafoe, 24, has reached the quarterfinals for the first time. Of the eight men left at the U.S Open, six are ranked outside of the top 10.

