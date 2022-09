A suspect is found dead, the other is at large, following a mass stabbing in Canada NPR's Rachel Martin talks to reporter Mickey Djuric of the Canadian Press, about a series of stabbings in the Canadian province of Saskatchewan. Ten people are dead and 18 were injured.

World A suspect is found dead, the other is at large, following a mass stabbing in Canada A suspect is found dead, the other is at large, following a mass stabbing in Canada Audio will be available later today. NPR's Rachel Martin talks to reporter Mickey Djuric of the Canadian Press, about a series of stabbings in the Canadian province of Saskatchewan. Ten people are dead and 18 were injured. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor