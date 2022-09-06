Will South Koreans get a say in whether a boy band is exempt from military service?

Members of BTS already received a special deferment. Instead of serving the mandatory 18 months by the time they turn 28, they can wait until they're 30. The two oldest members are now 29.

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Rachel Martin. Will the people of South Korea really get a say in whether the world's most popular boy band is exempt from military service? BTS already received a special deferment, so instead of serving the mandatory 18 months by the time they turn 28, they can wait until they're 30. The two oldest members are now 29, so the debate continues. A recent survey by a local newspaper found 57% of those polled think they shouldn't have to serve, but the choice is yet to come. It's MORNING EDITION.

Copyright © 2022 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.