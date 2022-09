Disaster experts say heat warning systems are falling short As record-breaking heat scorches the West, some disaster experts say our warning system may not be enough. Many people aren't getting alerted when heat can be deadly.

Climate Disaster experts say heat warning systems are falling short Disaster experts say heat warning systems are falling short Listen · 3:43 3:43 As record-breaking heat scorches the West, some disaster experts say our warning system may not be enough. Many people aren't getting alerted when heat can be deadly. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor