What it's like to stargaze in Glacier National Park Glacier National Park boasts some of the darkest skies in the U.S., so it's a perfect spot for a stargazing party at the top of 6,000-foot-tall Logan Pass.

Environment What it's like to stargaze in Glacier National Park What it's like to stargaze in Glacier National Park Listen · 2:41 2:41 Glacier National Park boasts some of the darkest skies in the U.S., so it's a perfect spot for a stargazing party at the top of 6,000-foot-tall Logan Pass. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor