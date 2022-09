Encore: Werner Herzog's new novel is a story of the jungle and obsession and delusion NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with filmmaker Werner Herzog about his debut novel, The Twilight World. It tells the story of Hiroo Onoda, the Japanese soldier who kept fighting decades after the end of WWII.

Author Interviews Encore: Werner Herzog's new novel is a story of the jungle and obsession and delusion Encore: Werner Herzog's new novel is a story of the jungle and obsession and delusion Listen · 8:11 8:11 NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with filmmaker Werner Herzog about his debut novel, The Twilight World. It tells the story of Hiroo Onoda, the Japanese soldier who kept fighting decades after the end of WWII. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor