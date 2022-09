The upsets and surprises of this year's U.S. Open During the first week at the U.S. Open. Serena Williams made her exit, and the top two men's seeds were knocked out. An American is through to the quarterfinals, so will this end the U.S. drought?

Sports The upsets and surprises of this year's U.S. Open The upsets and surprises of this year's U.S. Open Listen · 3:50 3:50 During the first week at the U.S. Open. Serena Williams made her exit, and the top two men's seeds were knocked out. An American is through to the quarterfinals, so will this end the U.S. drought? Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor