E-cigarette company Juul reaches settlement over its marketing of vaping products E-cigarette company Juul has reached a multi-million dollar settlement with more than 30 states over its marketing of vaping products.

Health E-cigarette company Juul reaches settlement over its marketing of vaping products E-cigarette company Juul reaches settlement over its marketing of vaping products Listen · 3:13 3:13 E-cigarette company Juul has reached a multi-million dollar settlement with more than 30 states over its marketing of vaping products. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor