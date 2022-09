A new novel honors the forgotten — and possibly murdered — Lucrezia de Medici NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with Maggie O'Farrell about her novel The Marriage Portrait, an imagined account of the life of Lucrezia de' Medici, who was rumored to have been murdered by her husband.

Author Interviews A new novel honors the forgotten — and possibly murdered — Lucrezia de Medici A new novel honors the forgotten — and possibly murdered — Lucrezia de Medici Listen · 7:59 7:59 NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with Maggie O'Farrell about her novel The Marriage Portrait, an imagined account of the life of Lucrezia de' Medici, who was rumored to have been murdered by her husband. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor