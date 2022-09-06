The Future Of Working In Fast Food

Enlarge this image toggle caption REMKO DE WAAL/ANP/AFP via Getty Images REMKO DE WAAL/ANP/AFP via Getty Images

California passed a bill that could revolutionize the west coast and U.S. fast-food industry. The bill aims to create a council that would set wages and working conditions for the industry.

According to a study by UCLA and UC-Berkley, nearly two-thirds of fast-food workers in Los Angeles said they'd experienced wage theft. Nearly half experienced injuries or faced health and safety hazards on the job.

This legislation would be the first of its kind in the country. If passed, other places in the U.S. and maybe even other nations could follow suit.

We hear from a fast-food worker who's been speaking out about the poor working conditions at his job and what he hopes the bill could change.

Ken Jacobs and Sandro Flores join us for the conversation.

Like what you hear? Find more of our programs online.