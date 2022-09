Morning news brief The latest on a Russian-controlled nuclear power plant in Ukraine. The Western U.S. bakes under historic heat wave. On Brazil's Independence Day, President Bolsonaro plans to flaunt his military ties.

Morning news brief Morning news brief Listen · 11:11 11:11 The latest on a Russian-controlled nuclear power plant in Ukraine. The Western U.S. bakes under historic heat wave. On Brazil's Independence Day, President Bolsonaro plans to flaunt his military ties. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor