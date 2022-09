The IAEA says it's worried about the stability of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant The U.N.'s nuclear watchdog says it's concerned about the stability of the plant in Ukraine under Russian control. The IAEA called for a security protection zone to prevent a nuclear accident.

