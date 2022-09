Survivors of a massacre in South Korea are still seeking an apology from the U.S. More than 70 years ago a rebellion broke out in South Korea, which at the time was under American military rule. Tens of thousands were killed in the subsequent crackdown, now survivors seek answers.

Asia Survivors of a massacre in South Korea are still seeking an apology from the U.S. Survivors of a massacre in South Korea are still seeking an apology from the U.S. Listen · 7:02 7:02 More than 70 years ago a rebellion broke out in South Korea, which at the time was under American military rule. Tens of thousands were killed in the subsequent crackdown, now survivors seek answers. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor