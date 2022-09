After 10 years as an explosive detection dog for the TSA, Eebbers is retiring Eebbers was the oldest working dog in the agency and was assigned to the Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport. He recently won first place in the TSA's cutest K9 contest.

Animals After 10 years as an explosive detection dog for the TSA, Eebbers is retiring After 10 years as an explosive detection dog for the TSA, Eebbers is retiring Listen · 0:27 0:27 Eebbers was the oldest working dog in the agency and was assigned to the Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport. He recently won first place in the TSA's cutest K9 contest. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor