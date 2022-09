To settle state probes into teen vaping, Juul will pay nearly $440 million Electronic cigarette maker Juul has agreed to a multi-state settlement. The states allege the company marketed aggressively to teenagers. It's the latest blow to a company under fire.

Health To settle state probes into teen vaping, Juul will pay nearly $440 million Electronic cigarette maker Juul has agreed to a multi-state settlement. The states allege the company marketed aggressively to teenagers. It's the latest blow to a company under fire.