WNBA legend Sue Bird is heading for retirement The Seattle Storm superstar played her last basketball game Tuesday. The Storm were eliminated from the playoffs by the Las Vegas Aces, ending what Sue Bird promised was her last season.

The Seattle Storm superstar played her last basketball game Tuesday. The Storm were eliminated from the playoffs by the Las Vegas Aces, ending what Sue Bird promised was her last season.