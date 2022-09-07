Two Indicators: unlikely economic relationships

Sometimes economics is about studying the big indicators we all know really well: GDP, inflation, the unemployment rate. But other times, it's about digging into less obvious data to discover unexpected relationships that tell us something about how the world functions.

On today's show, our friends at the The Indicator dig into two new studies that find connections which only make sense once we look a little closer: how your social circle is one of the strongest predictors of economic mobility and how the music we listen to reflects the state of the economy.

