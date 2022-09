Judge rules that companies are not required to provide coverage for HIV medication A Texas judge ruled that requiring employers to provide coverage for anti-AIDS medication violates religious freedoms and is unconstitutional. The ruling could jeopardize other preventive health care.

A Texas judge ruled that requiring employers to provide coverage for anti-AIDS medication violates religious freedoms and is unconstitutional. The ruling could jeopardize other preventive health care.