Accessibility links
A Michigan law criminalizing abortion is struck down The ruling was the latest development over abortion rights in a state where the issue is being argued in courtrooms and, possibly, at the ballot box.

National

A judge strikes down a 1931 law criminalizing abortion in Michigan

The Associated Press

Enlarge this image

Abortion rights protesters attend a rally outside the state Capitol in Lansing, Mich., on June 24, following the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. Paul Sancya/AP hide caption

toggle caption
Paul Sancya/AP

Abortion rights protesters attend a rally outside the state Capitol in Lansing, Mich., on June 24, following the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Paul Sancya/AP

DETROIT — A judge on Wednesday struck down Michigan's 1931 anti-abortion law, months after suspending it, the latest development over abortion rights in a state where the issue is being argued in courtrooms and, possibly, at the ballot box.

The law, which was long dormant before the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June, violates the Michigan Constitution, said Judge Elizabeth Gleicher.

"A law denying safe, routine medical care not only denies women of their ability to control their bodies and their lives — it denies them of their dignity," Gleicher of the Court of Claims wrote. "Michigan's Constitution forbids this violation of due process."

The Michigan supreme court set to decide whether voters see abortion on the ballot

National

The Michigan supreme court set to decide whether voters see abortion on the ballot

The decision comes as the Michigan Supreme Court is considering whether to place a proposed amendment on the Nov. 8 ballot that would add abortion rights to the state constitution. A Friday deadline is looming.

Supporters submitted more than 700,000 signatures, easily clearing the threshold. But a tie vote by the Board of State Canvassers over spacing issues on the petition has kept it off the ballot so far.

In the case handled by Gleicher, the 1931 law makes it a crime to perform abortions unless the life of the mother is in danger.

Law

Abortion remains legal in Michigan after injunction blocks 1931 law being reinstated

The judge found the law "compels motherhood" and prevents a woman from determining the "shape of her present and future life."

The law "forces a pregnant woman to forgo her reproductive choices and to instead serve as `an involuntary vessel entitled to no more respect than other forms of collectively owned property,'" Gleicher wrote, quoting constitutional scholar Laurence Tribe.

She suspended the law in May with an injunction. Her latest decision applies to all state and local prosecutors in Michigan. The Republican-controlled House and Senate can appeal the ruling, which came in a lawsuit from Planned Parenthood.

The VA says it will provide abortions in some cases even in states where it's banned

Reproductive rights in America

The VA says it will provide abortions in some cases even in states where it's banned

Gleicher acknowledged in July that she has been a regular donor to the organization and gave $1,000 to the campaigns of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Attorney General Dana Nessel, both Democrats who support abortion rights. But that support wasn't a reason to pass the case to another judge, said Gleicher, who also serves as chief judge on the Michigan Court of Appeals.

In a separate lawsuit, Whitmer has repeatedly asked the state Supreme Court to bypass lower courts and settle the status of the 1931 law. The court hasn't decided whether to intervene.