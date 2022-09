Biden unveils the official White House portraits of the Obamas President Biden unveiled the official White House portraits of former President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama on Wednesday — reviving a tradition set aside during the Trump era.

Politics Biden unveils the official White House portraits of the Obamas Biden unveils the official White House portraits of the Obamas Listen · 3:39 3:39 President Biden unveiled the official White House portraits of former President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama on Wednesday — reviving a tradition set aside during the Trump era. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor