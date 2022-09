How strippers hoping to unionize in LA adds to the history of organizing in the U.S. NPR's Juana Summers speaks with professor Siobhan Brooks of California State University — Fullerton about the issues strippers face and their history of organizing and unionizing in the U.S.

