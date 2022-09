Anne Garrels, long time foreign correspondent for NPR, dies at 71 Longtime NPR foreign correspondent Anne Garrels has died. She was known for her brave work covering war zones and conflicts around the world.

Anne Garrels, long time foreign correspondent for NPR, dies at 71 Longtime NPR foreign correspondent Anne Garrels has died. She was known for her brave work covering war zones and conflicts around the world.