The salvage car Silk Road

With permission from source

A few months ago, a mechanic named Oraz who lives in Turkmenistan came across a kind of puzzle. A new vehicle had arrived on his lot. A white Lexus SUV. He could see by the registration sticker that it came from the U.S., from New Jersey, but that wasn't what was odd about it. The strange thing was the shape it was in. It was practically brand new, not like the dented and mangled cars that usually come to him for repairs.

Oraz wondered: how did this car get here, to my shop? And what kind of place, what kind of person, casts off such a nice new car? Those questions lead us on a journey through the international used car underground... all the way back to a pleasant, two-story home in suburban New Jersey.

