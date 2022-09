Canadian police apprehend suspect in deadly mass stabbing Police in Canada say they have apprehended the fugitive suspected of killing 10 people on Sunday. NPR's Ailsa Chang speaks with Canadian Press reporter Bill Graveland about the manhunt.

