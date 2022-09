Morning news brief The U.N. general assembly prepares to address the war in Ukraine. The second suspect in the Canadian mass stabbings dies in police custody. A judge strikes down Michigan's strict anti-abortion law.

Morning news brief Morning news brief Listen · 10:44 10:44 The U.N. general assembly prepares to address the war in Ukraine. The second suspect in the Canadian mass stabbings dies in police custody. A judge strikes down Michigan's strict anti-abortion law. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor