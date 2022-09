FBI finds information about a foreign country's nuclear program in Mar-a-Lago search NPR's A Martinez talks to former CIA officer David Priess about reports that some of America's most closely guarded secrets were among documents seized from Donald Trump's Florida estate.

Law FBI finds information about a foreign country's nuclear program in Mar-a-Lago search FBI finds information about a foreign country's nuclear program in Mar-a-Lago search Listen · 5:23 5:23 NPR's A Martinez talks to former CIA officer David Priess about reports that some of America's most closely guarded secrets were among documents seized from Donald Trump's Florida estate. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor