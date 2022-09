U.N. probes charges that Ukrainians are forcibly being deported to Russia The U.N. Security Council will discuss Russia's so-called filtration camps, where hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians have supposedly been detained, interrogated and possibly moved far into Russia.

The U.N. Security Council will discuss Russia's so-called filtration camps, where hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians have supposedly been detained, interrogated and possibly moved far into Russia.