Remembering longtime NPR foreign correspondent Anne Garrels who died at 71 NPR's Rachel Martin speaks with Columbia Journalism School Professor Emerita Ann Cooper about her friend, former NPR foreign correspondent Anne Garrels.

Obituaries Remembering longtime NPR foreign correspondent Anne Garrels who died at 71 Remembering longtime NPR foreign correspondent Anne Garrels who died at 71 Audio will be available later today. NPR's Rachel Martin speaks with Columbia Journalism School Professor Emerita Ann Cooper about her friend, former NPR foreign correspondent Anne Garrels.