National Texas State Police downplay their role in Uvalde shooting failures, report says Texas State Police downplay their role in Uvalde shooting failures, report says A ProPublica-Texas Tribune report finds that Texas state law enforcers sought to shift blame to local law enforcement for the Uvalde school shooting in May that killed 19 children and two teachers.