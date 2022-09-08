Meet the 7-year-old boy who is South Dakota's corn-bassador

Nicknamed the "Corn Kid," Tariq, who lives in New York, has been declared South Dakota's Official Corn-bassador after his passion for the vegetable went viral on TikTok and YouTube.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

TARIQ: It's corn.

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. If you've been on the internet during the past month, you probably know Tariq, best known as the Corn Kid. He was interviewed about how much he loves corn. Then the internet took it and ran, making it into a song.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

TARIQ: It's corn. I can tell you all about it.

MARTIN: Tariq is now the official corn-bassador (ph) of South Dakota. The governor named September 3 the official Corn-bassador Tariq Day. I can't imagine a more beautiful thing. It's MORNING EDITION.

Copyright © 2022 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.