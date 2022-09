#2273: More Important Than a Clutch Adjustment : The Best of Car Talk Stuart from Tennessee has been experiencing premature wear out of the clutch on his Nissan. One of our hosts, while helping Stuart understand why he should fix this immediately realizes that he is also experiencing wear out due to insufficient 'freeplay'. More calls and a new Puzzler on this episode of the Best of Car Talk.

The Best of Car Talk #2273: More Important Than a Clutch Adjustment #2273: More Important Than a Clutch Adjustment Listen · 35:41