How to Manage a Power Hang-up : Invisibilia Alex is a comic who feels perfectly comfortable commanding a packed, rowdy audience, but consistently submits to what other people want in everyday life. This week, a look at how uncomfortable feelings about power can backfire on ourselves and the people we love. We get the help of a power expert - a dominatrix - to untangle Alex's power dynamics, and find out what it takes to treat a power allergy.

Season 1 of the control season - an image featuring a power cord, a high-heeled show, a microphone, and an airplane window.
Sasha Fominskaya for NPR
This week on Invisibilia, a close look at the expression of power in everyday interactions. We've all heard that power is dirty, that it corrupts. And yet, there's no denying that we need it - to meet our needs, to make demands, to effect change in the world. So what happens when you're so grossed out by power, you'd rather avoid the power game altogether? When a comic and a dominatrix go head to head, we find out the surprising forms power can take and what it takes to treat a power allergy.

