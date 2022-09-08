Serena's final serve; plus, the Emmys in an era of too much TV

Serena Williams just played her last U.S. Open. In the historic two-plus decades of her tennis career, she's won 23 Grand Slams and four Olympic gold medals — all while becoming a mother, dealing with injuries and health crises and facing more scrutiny and downright bias than her peers. Guest host Elise Hu talks to Alex Abad-Santos, senior correspondent at Vox, about her legacy in sports and beyond.

Plus, the 74th Annual Emmy Awards are this weekend. In this era of so much TV, how are nominees rising to the top? And how are the different streaming services standing out in the crowd? Elise talks to TV critics Lorraine Ali of the Los Angeles Times and Roxana Hadadi of Vulture about what to expect. They also play Who Said That.

