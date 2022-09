Queen Elizabeth II, longest-serving monarch in British history, dies at 96 Queen Elizabeth II died at her Balmoral estate in Scotland at age 96 on Thursday. She was the longest-serving monarch in British history, reigning for 70 years.

Europe Queen Elizabeth II, longest-serving monarch in British history, dies at 96 Queen Elizabeth II, longest-serving monarch in British history, dies at 96 Listen · 4:24 4:24 Queen Elizabeth II died at her Balmoral estate in Scotland at age 96 on Thursday. She was the longest-serving monarch in British history, reigning for 70 years. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor