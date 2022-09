Blinken announces more security aid to Ukraine during a surprise visit Secretary of State Antony Blinken made a surprise visit to Kyiv on Thursday to announce more security aid to Ukraine.

He was also there to signal support as Ukraine tries to push back Russian forces.

