Host of the 'Royally Obsessed' podcast reacts to the death of Queen Elizabeth II NPR's Ailsa Chang talks to Roberta Fiorito, co-author of Royal Trivia: Your Guide to the Modern British Royal Family and co-host of the Royally Obsessed podcast, about the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Europe Host of the 'Royally Obsessed' podcast reacts to the death of Queen Elizabeth II Host of the 'Royally Obsessed' podcast reacts to the death of Queen Elizabeth II Listen · 5:22 5:22 NPR's Ailsa Chang talks to Roberta Fiorito, co-author of Royal Trivia: Your Guide to the Modern British Royal Family and co-host of the Royally Obsessed podcast, about the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor