Humans are no longer the line judges at the U.S. Open Electronic line judging has replaced humans at the U.S. Open. But the voices making calls are real people, recorded with varying levels of urgency to sell the call, depending on how close the shot is.

Sports Humans are no longer the line judges at the U.S. Open Humans are no longer the line judges at the U.S. Open Audio will be available later today. Electronic line judging has replaced humans at the U.S. Open. But the voices making calls are real people, recorded with varying levels of urgency to sell the call, depending on how close the shot is. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor