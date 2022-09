Former Trump White House adviser Steve Bannon indicted on New York state charges Steve Bannon, who managed Trump's 2016 campaign and served his administration, surrendered Thursday on charges that he laundered money by diverting funds donated to the We Build the Wall organization.

Former Trump White House adviser Steve Bannon indicted on New York state charges Steve Bannon, who managed Trump's 2016 campaign and served his administration, surrendered Thursday on charges that he laundered money by diverting funds donated to the We Build the Wall organization.