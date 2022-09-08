The News Roundup For September 9, 2022

Temperatures have stayed high out west as the record-breaking heat wave ravaging the region shows no signs of letting up. So far, California has avoided rolling blackouts, but the heat has led to more wildfires throughout the state.

Senate Democrats are preparing to vote on protecting same-sex marriage, capping insulin costs, and antitrust legislation before the midterm elections.

A federal court, citing the Religious Freedom Restoration Act, ruled that an employer does not have to provide coverage for HIV medications and birth control.

Reports indicate Russia has turned to North Korea to purchase weapons for use in its invasion of Ukraine. The Russian ambassador to the European Union claims the story has been fabricated by the West.

Ukraine has claimed responsibility for a series of air strikes on the Crimean peninsula after a month of uncertainty over the origins of the attacks.

The U.K.'s new prime minister, Liz Truss, has her hands full at the beginning of her time at 10 Downing. The queen died surrounded by her family on Thursday and energy bills in the country are due to rise significantly in the next month.

Politico's Jonathan Lemire, NBC News' Leigh Ann Caldwell, and The Hill Alexis Simendinger join us for the discussion of domestic headlines.



The Wall Street Journal's Jessica Donati and Nancy Youssef and Foreign Affairs' Justin Vogt join us for the international edition of the News Roundup.

