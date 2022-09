#2274: Never Listen to Your Brother : The Best of Car Talk Tanya from Virginia has the good fortune to have a brother advising her on whether or not to junk her seven-year-old Mazda. Unfortunately, her brother is also a car salesman. Does the sibling bond overcome the sleaze factor in this situation? Click and Clack try to find out on this episode of the Best of Car Talk.

The Best of Car Talk #2274: Never Listen to Your Brother #2274: Never Listen to Your Brother Listen · 34:38 34:38 Tanya from Virginia has the good fortune to have a brother advising her on whether or not to junk her seven-year-old Mazda. Unfortunately, her brother is also a car salesman. Does the sibling bond overcome the sleaze factor in this situation? Click and Clack try to find out on this episode of the Best of Car Talk. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor