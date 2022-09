Kentucky's flooding victims face years of rebuilding efforts After record flooding at the end of July in eastern Kentucky, residents reported more than 10,000 homes damaged or destroyed. Many residents remain in housing limbo as they apply for aid and rebuild.

National Kentucky's flooding victims face years of rebuilding efforts Kentucky's flooding victims face years of rebuilding efforts Listen · 3:33 3:33 After record flooding at the end of July in eastern Kentucky, residents reported more than 10,000 homes damaged or destroyed. Many residents remain in housing limbo as they apply for aid and rebuild. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor