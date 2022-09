News brief: Queen Elizabeth's legacy, EU energy challenges, special master appealed Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-serving British monarch, dies at 96. EU ministers will meet to discuss Russia's energy disruptions. DOJ appeals special master review of documents seized by the FBI.

