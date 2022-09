Saying goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II who reigned for more than 70 years Queen Elizabeth II, the U.K.'s longest-serving monarch, died Thursday at the age of 96. The queen came to the throne in 1952 and witnessed enormous social change.

Europe Saying goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II who reigned for more than 70 years Saying goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II who reigned for more than 70 years Audio will be available later today. Queen Elizabeth II, the U.K.'s longest-serving monarch, died Thursday at the age of 96. The queen came to the throne in 1952 and witnessed enormous social change. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor