A pine nut harvester in China spent 2 days aloft in a hydrogen balloon Instead of harvesting pine nuts by climbing trees, the man in China used a hydrogen balloon. When his balloon became untethered, he drifted off. He landed 200 miles from where he started.

Asia A pine nut harvester in China spent 2 days aloft in a hydrogen balloon A pine nut harvester in China spent 2 days aloft in a hydrogen balloon Listen · 0:27 0:27 Instead of harvesting pine nuts by climbing trees, the man in China used a hydrogen balloon. When his balloon became untethered, he drifted off. He landed 200 miles from where he started. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor