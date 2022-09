A kidnapped goddess returns home, after prosecutors expose art thieves NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with Erin Thompson of CUNY about the recent seizure of ancient artifacts from the Met Museum, and the forthcoming repatriation of these objects to their home countries.

